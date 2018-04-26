Action News has confirmed a woman in her 80s has died as a result of a fire at a hotel in Quakertown.Officials say the blaze broke out at 8:50 a.m. Thursday in a ground floor room at the Bush House Hotel in the 200 block of West Broad Street.Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple firefighting units on the scene.Smoke was coming from a rear section of the building. Several firefighters were attacking the fire from outside.Action News is told 100 people were in the hotel at the time the fire started. Damage from the fire has displaced about 50 of them.There was no immediate word what may have sparked the blaze.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------