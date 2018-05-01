ROSEMONT, Pa. (WPVI) --Police have revealed that the day after the shooting, a resident reported seeing a woman matching Jennair Gerardot's description outside of the victim's home two days before the crime.
Police can't say for certain had that resident come forward beforehand, that they could have prevented the crime, but they're using this as a reminder to residents that if they see something to say something.
Sixteen hours after Meredith Chapman had been murdered in her kitchen, Radnor police received a message from a neighbor who lived near her Lowry Lane home in Rosemont.
The email said a woman, matching Jennair Gerardot's description, had been seen standing near the tipster's driveway just two days before the crime.
It said she was fixated on Chapman's home and clutching a pair of binoculars.
"Possibly doing surveillance or actually watching the victim with a set of binoculars," said Radnor Township Police Officer Christopher Flanagan.
Police said those binoculars were later discovered in a black SUV that Gerardot had rented to drive from her Wilmington home to Radnor on the day of the murder.
According to investigators, Gerardot shot Chapman after she discovered the 33 year old had been having an affair with her husband.
"We were never called," said Flanagan. "We didn't have a chance to investigate it."
Most residents said that because Lowry Lane is a busy street and these types of crimes are not common in this area that it was easy to think this was more of a strange sighting than anything suspicious, but it is definitely driving more residents to be forthcoming about out-of-the-ordinary behavior.
"Better to be safe than sorry," said Flanagan. "If something odd is going on, or someone is being suspicious, it can't hurt, because this isn't normal."
