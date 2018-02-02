Woman shot in stomach in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman was critically injured in a shooting on Thursday evening in Southwest Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Wheeler Street.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was shot in the stomach.

She was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and there has been no word on a motive for the shooting.

