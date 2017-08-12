Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a woman through her bedroom window.
The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday on the 8500 block of Summerdale Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say the 58-year-old woman heard a noise and got out of bed.
"She looked outside, didn't see anything. Next thing you know, she felt a burning sensation," said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs.
The woman was shot three times.
Police say they found bullet holes in the window screen, and the victim's pillow.
Officers believe this was a targeted attack, because the shooter would have needed a chair to reach high enough to fire through the bedroom window.
The woman, who is a security guard for Philadelphia family court, is in stable condition.
