Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale

Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a woman through her bedroom window.The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday on the 8500 block of Summerdale Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Police say the 58-year-old woman heard a noise and got out of bed."She looked outside, didn't see anything. Next thing you know, she felt a burning sensation," said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs.The woman was shot three times.Police say they found bullet holes in the window screen, and the victim's pillow.Officers believe this was a targeted attack, because the shooter would have needed a chair to reach high enough to fire through the bedroom window.The woman, who is a security guard for Philadelphia family court, is in stable condition.