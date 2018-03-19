Woman shows forgiveness to teen who stole credit card

A woman whose credit card was stolen tracked down the thief. When she found out the thief was just a teenager, she decided to set an example through her own actions.Chantel McKinney says she used the card at one store in Tennessee - then when she got to the next store, she realized her card was missing. McKinney got a text message saying someone had used it at a restaurant, so she went to that restaurant and got surveillance footage of the female suspect - which she put on Facebook, asking if anyone recognized her.Hours later, the woman's mother messaged McKinney and arranged for them all to meet up at a police station.McKinney says they met at the nearest police precinct, and she saw that the girl was in the car, shaking and crying."I figured okay, you've got two options - you can let her go into the system, which is hard to get out of, or you can show her kindness, forgiveness and love," McKinney said. "I began to explain to her the value and the consequences of taking something that doesn't belong to you."McKinney then hugged the 18-year-old girl, who apologized and gave the money back.The two then took a selfie, which McKinney posted on Facebook.