Woman sought in Center City bank robbery

Philadelphia police and the FBI are on the hunt for a woman who held up a center city bank Tuesday.Police said she gave a demand note to a teller at the Citizens Bank branch on the 1700 block of JFK Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. and got away with cash.According to officials, no one was hurt.The suspect is described as a black female in her late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5'2"-5'5" tall, heavy build. She was wearing black Muslim-style garb, a purple leopard-print headscarf, hot pink slip-on sandals, black eyeglasses, and carrying a purse.A reward is being offered for the capture of the woman. She is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at------