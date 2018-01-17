Woman struck and killed in Bensalem, Pa. identified by police

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified a woman who was struck and killed in Bensalem, Pa. early Wednesday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Catherine Gaffney of Philadelphia was struck by several vehicles after stepping into the northbound lanes of Bristol Pike.

It happened in snowy conditions at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of the busy highway.

Police say the drivers of the striking vehicles remained at the scene after the incident and were cooperating with investigators.

Bristol Pike was closed for several hours at the scene as police worked to determine what led up to the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident were being asked to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

