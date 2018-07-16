U.S. & WORLD

Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman survives full week after crash into embankment. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

MARK OSBORNE
An Oregon woman has a spectacular story of survival to tell after she crashed her Jeep off a cliff and survived for a week before being discovered by hikers on Friday.

Andrea Hernandez, 23, was reported missing July 6 when she failed to show up at her sister's house in Southern California, police said. She had called her sister midway through the trip down from Portland, but after saying she was six hours from arriving in Lancaster, California, she suddenly disappeared from the map, according to the missing person report issued by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

A full week later, Hernandez was miraculously rescued at the bottom of a 200-foot cliff near Big Sur after hikers found her mangled 2011 Jeep Patriot half in the Pacific Ocean at about 6:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Hernandez had a shoulder injury and concussion, but could walk and talk, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol said she drank water from her car's radiator in order to stay alive.

"Angela Hernandez has been located and is being transported to the hospital," the sheriff's office tweeted just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Officials had been looking along Highway 1, which borders the Pacific Ocean, and Big Sur after surveillance video showed her leaving a gas station near Carmel on July 6, about 25 miles north of where she was found. The only other clue had been a ping from a cellphone tower along Highway 1 in Davenport.

Hernandez had spoken to her sister from Half Moon Bay, where she had spent the night, on the morning of July 6 before setting off on the final leg of her journey, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.

In the missing person report, the statement read, "It has been 3 days now and her family has not seen or heard from Angela. Angela is an active social media user and since then, she has not been active. Her phone goes straight to voicemail.

"She has not shown her family any signs of depression, to be suicidal or any indicators that would explain her unexpected disappearance," it adds.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrescuecrashaccident
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
U.S. & WORLD
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
Trump-Putin summit opens without talk of election meddling
Gas station clerk saves woman from kidnapping suspects
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
Horses moved from neighboring home due to North Phila. fire
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Vigil held for slain real estate developer
Trump-Putin summit opens without talk of election meddling
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
Show More
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Tuesday
Gas station clerk saves woman from kidnapping suspects
Philly pools operate on 'free swim' schedule due to heat
More News