Woman thrown to ground, robbed at SEPTA stop; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a woman they say assaulted and robbed another woman at a SEPTA bus stop in the Point Breeze section.

Investigators say the suspect seen on store surveillance video on May 8 is the same person who earlier in the day pulled a 28-year-old woman out of line at the SEPTA stop on the 2000 block of South 20th street.

They say she threw the victim to the ground and stole her purse.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsassaultrobberySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News