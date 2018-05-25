Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a woman they say assaulted and robbed another woman at a SEPTA bus stop in the Point Breeze section.Investigators say the suspect seen on store surveillance video on May 8 is the same person who earlier in the day pulled a 28-year-old woman out of line at the SEPTA stop on the 2000 block of South 20th street.They say she threw the victim to the ground and stole her purse.The victim suffered minor injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------