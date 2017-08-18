World landmarks go dark, light up in tribute to Barcelona

The Eiffel Tower and the World Trade Center were among the world landmarks that paid tribute to the victims in Barcelona. (Twitter/CharlesBaudry via Storyful)

At least 14 lives were lost and 100 people were injured in terror attacks on Thursday and overnight into Friday in Spain. Now cities and countries around the world are showing support through their iconic monuments and landmarks.

The Eiffel Tower went dark, One World Trade lit up in red and yellow, and other landmarks displayed the Spanish flag in solidarity with the victims.

Eiffel Tower
Paris
World Trade Center
New York, New York
Toronto sign
Toronto, Canada
Texas Governor's Mansion
Austin, Texas
