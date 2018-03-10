HIT AND RUN

$10,000 reward offered in deadly hit-and-run in Radnor Township

$10,000 reward offered in deadly hit-and-run in Radnor Twp.

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.

Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said, "We would encourage the individual who is responsible for this crime to turn themselves in."

Officials gathered to put out a plea to the public and release more details on the deadly hit and run.

Police say it happened on Tuesday just after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

Officers say 69-year-old Fred Gitterman was crossing Lancaster Ave when he was struck.

He was taken to Bryan Mawr hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver slowed down, but then sped off Westbound towards West Chester.
Police describe the striking vehicle as a white newer model GMC Yukon SUV - possibly a Denali with damage to the front driver side headlight and front fender. The vehicle may also have a luggage rack on its roof.
Surveillance video released by police shows the vehicle turning left onto Paoli Pike from Lancaster Avenue.

Radnor Twp. Police Officer Ken Piree said, "Clearly, they knew they hit somebody they applied the breaks. Witnesses stated they heard a loud thump. We have a witness statement from a parking lot saying they heard the thump. For whatever reason, that person did not stop. Had they stopped, it was just a mere accident."

Officers say the driver is now facing multiple charges.

Anyone with information should call Radnor Police Highway Patrol at 610-688-0500.
