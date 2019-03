EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia attorney recovering after getting shot in botched robbery. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on MArch 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A prominent Philadelphia law firm is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of an attorney in West Philadelphia.Spencer Hill, who works at Ballard Spahr, was shot during a botched robbery on Monday night. In an exclusive interview with Action News , he said it happened just before 10:30 p.m.He says he was walking off 52nd at Hazel on his way home from work when gunfire erupted.Police believe the crime may be linked to another at gun point robbery 10 minutes earlier at 52 and Addison.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.