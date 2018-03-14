$100,000 in jewelry mistakenly thrown in trash

There was a frantic search at a Georgia landfill when a woman realized she mistakenly threw out $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry.Sanitation employees were able to narrow down when the trash had arrived at the landfill outside of Atlanta on Friday.They also knew the jewelry was in a black trash bag.Employees spent three hours sifting through nearly 10 tons of trash.They finally came across the bag that had three diamond rings and diamond tennis bracelet inside.------