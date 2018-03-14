U.S. & WORLD

$100,000 in jewelry mistakenly thrown in trash

EMBED </>More Videos

$100,000 in jewelry mistakenly thrown out. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

There was a frantic search at a Georgia landfill when a woman realized she mistakenly threw out $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry.

Sanitation employees were able to narrow down when the trash had arrived at the landfill outside of Atlanta on Friday.

They also knew the jewelry was in a black trash bag.

Employees spent three hours sifting through nearly 10 tons of trash.

They finally came across the bag that had three diamond rings and diamond tennis bracelet inside.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News