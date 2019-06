Mural honoring slain Philadelphia officer vandalized; $10,000 reward offered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia FOP is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for defacing a mural of an officer killed in the line of duty. Sergeant Robert Wilson III was gunned down four years ago inside a GameStop on March 5, 2015.A mural that was created in his honor was vandalized sometime Thursday morning on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue.Police say someone spray-painted over the mural of the slain officer. The vandalism has since been removed."It's sickening and disgusting that some low-life would deface the mural of hero and fallen-officer, Robert Wilson III," said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby. "We will never forget Rob's bravery, courage and valor when he saved lives inside that GameStop store."Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.