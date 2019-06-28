Mural honoring slain Philadelphia officer vandalized; $10,000 reward offered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia FOP is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for defacing a mural of an officer killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Robert Wilson III was gunned down four years ago inside a GameStop on March 5, 2015.

A mural that was created in his honor was vandalized sometime Thursday morning on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue.



Police say someone spray-painted over the mural of the slain officer. The vandalism has since been removed.

"It's sickening and disgusting that some low-life would deface the mural of hero and fallen-officer, Robert Wilson III," said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby. "We will never forget Rob's bravery, courage and valor when he saved lives inside that GameStop store."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
