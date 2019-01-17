$10K to find aerosol-spraying Rite Aid robber in Penns Grove

EMBED </>More Videos

$10K reward in Salem County Rite Aid robbery. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

PENNS GROVE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a robber in Salem County.

The man seen in surveillance video is wanted for holding up the Rite Aid on Main Street in Penns Grove on Monday.

Police say he sprayed an aerosol can in the face of the clerk, then reached into the register and ran away with cash.

It is unclear if the clerk suffered any injuries from the substance sprayed in his face.

Anyone with information should contact DSG. Jason Spera at 856-299-0304.

Related Topics:
new jersey newsrite aidrobberyPenns Grove Borough
