A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a robber in Salem County.The man seen in surveillance video is wanted for holding up the Rite Aid on Main Street in Penns Grove on Monday.Police say he sprayed an aerosol can in the face of the clerk, then reached into the register and ran away with cash.It is unclear if the clerk suffered any injuries from the substance sprayed in his face.Anyone with information should contact DSG. Jason Spera at 856-299-0304.