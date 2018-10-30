$1.2M in heroin found over 2 weeks in Bucks County

Officials in Bucks County say they've seized more than $1.2 million in heroin from the streets of Bensalem over the past two weeks.Back on October 16, police arrested a woman after finding $200,000 in heroin, hidden in her vehicle during a traffic stop.Then on Sunday, investigators working with the DEA Task Force raided a home on the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway.They found two kilos of heroin, valued at more than one million dollars concealed in a speaker box.Three Mexican Nationals were arrested in that case.------