$1.2M in heroin found over 2 weeks in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

$1.2M in heroin found over 2 weeks in Bucks County. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 30, 2018.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials in Bucks County say they've seized more than $1.2 million in heroin from the streets of Bensalem over the past two weeks.

Back on October 16, police arrested a woman after finding $200,000 in heroin, hidden in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Then on Sunday, investigators working with the DEA Task Force raided a home on the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway.

They found two kilos of heroin, valued at more than one million dollars concealed in a speaker box.

Three Mexican Nationals were arrested in that case.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug bustheroin
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate from Detroit Lions
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
3 workers hurt in refinery blast in Delaware City
Trump in Pittsburgh to mourn shooting victims
Show More
Veteran's symbols of service replaced after medals lost in Sandy
Philadelphia's Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Girls attacked amid ongoing after-school violence on SEPTA
3 shot to death in span of one hour in Philadelphia
Yosemite officials ID couple who fell to deaths from overlook
More News