$1.7 million drug ring bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in a drug bust that targeted the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the bust on Thursday.

Shapiro says 160 officers served warrants on 13 homes and 15 vehicles early Thursday morning where known suspects lived.
Authorities say a total of 11 people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization which profited roughly $8 million in annual revenue.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized crack, heroin, fentanyl, multiple handguns and $13,000 cash.
