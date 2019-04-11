PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the home invaders who stole $18,000 dollars in cash.
It happened late Wednesday night on the 500 block of North 67th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.
According to investigators, an upstairs tenant called police and said a downstairs tenant was being robbed.
Police said the intruders also stole an Apple Watch and an iPhone and then fled on foot.
No injuries have been reported.
$18,000 in cash stolen during Overbrook home invasion, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More