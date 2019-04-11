$18,000 in cash stolen during Overbrook home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the home invaders who stole $18,000 dollars in cash.

It happened late Wednesday night on the 500 block of North 67th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

According to investigators, an upstairs tenant called police and said a downstairs tenant was being robbed.

Police said the intruders also stole an Apple Watch and an iPhone and then fled on foot.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newshome invasionphilly newsrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News