$18,000 in cash stolen during Overbrook home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the home invaders who stole $18,000 dollars in cash.It happened late Wednesday night on the 500 block of North 67th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.According to investigators, an upstairs tenant called police and said a downstairs tenant was being robbed.Police said the intruders also stole an Apple Watch and an iPhone and then fled on foot.No injuries have been reported.