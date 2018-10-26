$1.8M in counterfeit Mercedes Benz parts seized in Philly

More than a million dollars' worth of counterfeit Mercedes Benz auto parts were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia.The parts were being shipped from China to Newark, New Jersey.If authentic, the auto parts held a manufacturer suggested retail price of a little less than $1,764,126.CBP officers initially examined the shipment on September 6, 2018.They say the shipment was manifested as "Other Parts and Accessories of Motor Vehicles" from Yangshan, China. Because of concerns related to the quality, origination and destination of the shipment, and the corporate trademark logo on the auto parts, the shipment was detained as possible counterfeit.Officers seized the shipment on October 17.------