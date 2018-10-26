$1.8M in counterfeit Mercedes Benz parts seized in Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

More than $1M in counterfeit Mercedes-Benz parts seized. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 26, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More than a million dollars' worth of counterfeit Mercedes Benz auto parts were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia.

The parts were being shipped from China to Newark, New Jersey.

If authentic, the auto parts held a manufacturer suggested retail price of a little less than $1,764,126.

CBP officers initially examined the shipment on September 6, 2018.

They say the shipment was manifested as "Other Parts and Accessories of Motor Vehicles" from Yangshan, China. Because of concerns related to the quality, origination and destination of the shipment, and the corporate trademark logo on the auto parts, the shipment was detained as possible counterfeit.

Officers seized the shipment on October 17.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmercedes-benzcounterfeit
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Storm to bring heavy rain, high winds
2 suspicious packages addressed to Booker, Clapper
Dangerous intersection has neighbors begging for city to intervene
Eagles arrive in London
Shootout in take-out restaurant leaves would-be robber critical
Bicyclist struck by car in Center City
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bucks County
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Show More
Police chase involving stolen car ends in Juniata
Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
Driver rescued after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Investigators search for person who sent mail bombs
More News