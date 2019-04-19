$1K reward to help catch graffiti vandals in Washington Twp., New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP N.J. (WPVI) -- The person who leads police to vandals in South Jersey could walk away with a $1,000 reward.

The suspects are wanted for spraying graffiti on vehicles, street signs, fences, mailboxes and on a police car in Washington Township.

An anonymous donor matched the $500 offer put up by Washington Township police organizations earlier this week.

Police said the vandalism happened overnight Sunday in the Bells Lake Development and Birches Development, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

The police car was spray-painted outside an officer's home while he was off-duty.

According to police, they do not believe the vandalism was targeted.

Anyone with information should contact police.

