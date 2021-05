PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.The family of Ruth Anna Nobles is contributing $10,000 to the $20,000 offered by the City of Philadelphia.On April 7, Nobles' body was found inside a gazebo on the 1000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.Arriving officers found the unresponsive woman on the ground. She had been shot in the face and chest.Nobles was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.