Mural honoring slain Philadelphia officer vandalized; $32,500 reward offered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reward has grown Friday night to catch the vandal who defaced the mural in memory of slain Philadelphia Police Sergeant Robert Wilson, III.

Thursday, someone spraypainted the artwork on 2900 block of Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.

After a $10,000 promise from the Sheetmetal Union Local 19 tonight, the reward has now grown to $32,500.

Sergeant Robert Wilson III was gunned down four years ago inside a GameStop on March 5, 2015.

A mural that was created in his honor was vandalized sometime Thursday morning on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue.



Police say someone spray-painted over the mural of the slain officer. The vandalism has since been removed.

"It's sickening and disgusting that some low-life would deface the mural of hero and fallen-officer, Robert Wilson III," said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby. "We will never forget Rob's bravery, courage and valor when he saved lives inside that GameStop store."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
