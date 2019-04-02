Crime & Safety

$36K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Philadelphia police inspector's son continues to rise.

Philadelphia defense attorney Joseph Kelly added $1,000 to the reward that is now up to $36,500.

Nicholas Flacco, 20, was killed in FDR Park late Saturday night.

Flacco is the son of Chris Flacco, the head of the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.

A police source told Action News the Penn State student had come home for the weekend to celebrate his birthday.
