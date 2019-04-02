$36K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Philadelphia police inspector's son continues to rise.Philadelphia defense attorney Joseph Kelly added $1,000 to the reward that is now up to $36,500.Nicholas Flacco, 20, was killed in FDR Park late Saturday night.Flacco is the son of Chris Flacco, the head of the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.A police source told Action News the Penn State student had come home for the weekend to celebrate his birthday.