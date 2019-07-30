Roughly $4,000 stolen during Chipotle armed robbery in NE Philly; 3 suspects wanted: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with an armed robbery inside a Chipolte in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say three masked suspects stormed the rear of the store while multiple employees and customers were still inside. Police say the suspects made off with roughly $4,000.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe this robbery may be connected to a weekend incident involving a Popeyes business.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
