The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect in last week's shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that injured a 21-year-old father and his 21-month-old child.Police say the shooting happened after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the vicinity of 67th and Trinity Streets in Southwest Philadelphia.The 21-year-old father suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. His 21-month-old child was also hit with gunfire while inside a vehicle and is listed in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Police say the gunman likely knew there was a small child in the car when he fired off as many as eight shots Wednesday night.The 21-year-old father was putting his toddler in the car when a barrage of gunshots went off, police say.The father was hit. His young son who was sitting in a car seat in the back was also struck three times."We know at least one shooter runs up to the driver's side of the car, fires as many as eight shots into the car. As the car is pulling off of the parking spot, the shooter continues to fire, we think at that point that's when the kid who is in the backseat takes one to his thigh and through his chest," Philadelphia Police. Lt. Johnny Walker said.The injured man managed to drive his bullet-riddled black Dodge Charger two blocks to the 12th district police station along 65th and Woodland streets.Paramedics rushed the toddler to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the father to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.The child is listed in critical condition. The father has been upgraded to stable."Clearly whoever this person was saw the father put his kid in that car. There's just absolutely no reason to fire a gun into car when you know you have a child inside the car, regardless of what this is about," Walker said.Anyone with tips or information can call Philadelphia police ator Southwest detectives at------