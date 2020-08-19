Suspect identified, but search continues after man fires at plainclothes officer in Philadelphia

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 11:50 a.m. on 4300 block of N. Clarissa Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
According to authorities, members of the Narcotic Field Unit were investigating a complaint for the sale of narcotics by a man later identified as Anthony Cromwell, 43.
During the investigation, Cromwell shot into an occupied unmarked police vehicle, which was occupied by an undercover narcotics officer, authorities said.
The officer was not injured in the shooting.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Cromwell.
"The level of violence and lawlessness in the city at this time is simply unacceptable," said, FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. "We'll pay this reward at time of arrest, someone knows where this defendant is hiding out."