$65,000 reward offered in shooting death of 7-year-old boy in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $65,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of the person responsible for fatally shooting a boy in Chester, Pa. earlier this month.

It happened on April 5 during a drive-by shooting on Swarts Street.

7 year old shot, killed in Chester



Investigators said 7-year-old Sinsir Parker was shot in the face after being caught in the barrage of bullets.

Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

"I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come across the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive-by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.

A shooting has left a child injured on Sunday night in Chester, Delaware County.



Police have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
