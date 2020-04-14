$65,000 reward offered in shooting death of 7-year-old boy in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A total of $65,000 is being offered in the arrest of the person responsible for fatally shooting a Chester boy earlier this month.

It happened on April 5 during a drive-by shooting on Swarts Street.

EMBED More News Videos

7 year old shot, killed in Chester



Investigators said 7-year-old Sinsir Parker was shot in the face while getting caught in the barrage of bullets, during a drive-by shooting.

Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

"I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come across the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive-by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.

EMBED More News Videos

A shooting has left a child injured on Sunday night in Chester, Delaware County.



Police have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyfatal shootingshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive signs in Philly's COVID-19 fight, but no changes for now
High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at Jersey shore
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
How to handle laundry during COVID-19 outbreak
Trump says he and Fauci are on the same page
COVID-19: N.J. to work with other states to reopen post-pandemic
AccuWeather: Clearing Skies, Diminishing Winds Tonight
Show More
1,761 COVID-19 cases in Delaware
COVID-19 survivor raises money for Food Bank of South Jersey
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
COVID-19: Tips on getting proper health insurance coverage
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News