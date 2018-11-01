Delaware attorney general confirms clergy abuse probe

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware attorney general confirms clergy abuse probe. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 1, 2018.

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware's Department of Justice has confirmed that it is investigating potential criminal conduct by priests or other personnel of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

Officials said Thursday that the investigation has focused on acquiring and reviewing diocesan papers for records of sexual abuse or other abuse.

As part of the investigation, authorities issued a subpoena on Sept. 11 for a wide range of diocesan records spanning a period of decades.

Delaware authorities previously reviewed some records provided by the diocese from 2002 to 2004. They issued the recent subpoena in light of the disclosures of clergy abuse investigations in other states, including neighboring Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Bob Krebs, a spokesman for the diocese, did not immediately return a phone message Thursday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscatholic churchpriest sex abuseWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee, customer seriously hurt after truck hits NJ market
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Phoenixville masseur charged with indecent assault
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High
Show More
Cleanup effort targets drug-ravaged Kensington section
WATCH: Huge blaze erupts after boat loses control in Spain
Students overheat during Mass at Port Richmond school
Synagogue suspect pleads not guilty as more funerals planned
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
More News