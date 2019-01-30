TWEET SHARE EMAIL Documents reveal new details in Local 98 union investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Documents reveal new details in Local 98 union investigation: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 29, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It looks like Wednesday will be the day that federal authorities in Philadelphia announce charges in their long-running investigation into Local 98 of the electricians union.

The big question is will they charge former Local 98 leader Johnny Dougherty.

Dougherty issued a statement to union members Tuesday night which read, in part: "Remember the easiest way to never forget where you came from is to never leave. I look forward to seeing you at our next union meeting."

Federal investigators have been investigating Dougherty for several years.

Agents raided his home and offices in August of 2016, as well as those of Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon. So far neither has been charged, but a charging document unsealed Monday shed new light on the investigation.

In light of word of likely charges in federal probe, Henon's office released a statement saying he will continue to serve as councilman. The statement also said he's "confident his colleagues will respect any possible upcoming legal process and support him."

Local 98 member George Peltz, owner of MJK Electric, pleaded guilty to tax and other charges, including unlawful payments to a union official.
EMBED More News Videos

Documents reveal new details in Local 98 union investigation: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 29, 2019



In the charging document, Peltz allegedly provided roughly $60,000 worth of electrical work and gift cards to an official and his relatives at the direction of the official who was not named and identified as Local 98 Official No. 1.

Action News spoke with George Parry, a well-known defense attorney and a former federal prosecutor to get his take.

"If union Official No. 1 is who we think it is, he is going to be looking at a lot bigger charges," said Parry.

In a Department of Labor financial filing from earlier this year obtained by Action News, Local 98 Business Manager, which is Dougherty's official title, advised that $248,000 in legal bills were "mistakenly paid by the local union" over a 6-year period.

The filing states: "those legal fees, with interest, were repaid in July of 2018."

Attempts to reach Dougherty or his attorney for comments on the labor filing have been unsuccessful.

Parry expects a slew of additional charges and a very solid case.

"In federal court, every case begins the same way. The government is rounding third for home and you are really up against it as a defense lawyer and defendant," said Parry.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarrestAction News Investigationnew jersey newsunions
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
AccuWeather: Snow squalls today, dangerous cold on the way
What is a snow squall?
N.J. family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
Witness: Attackers shouted gay slurs in Center City assault
Fan finds golden ticket, wins Eagles season tickets
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Father, son rescue teen from fiery head-on crash
Show More
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Snow gives way to frigid temperatures
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Quick action by school nurse helps boy avert medical tragedy
More News