﻿Man rescued from ledge after escaping Rome apartment fire

Video shows the man clinging to the ledge as huge flames burn just feet away
ROME, Italy (WPVI) -- A man who climbed out of a burning building in Rome, Italy was rescued by firefighters after the fire was put out.

Video shows the man clinging to the ledge as huge flames burn just feet away.

Plumes of thick black smoke billowed from other windows as the man waited 30 minutes to be saved.

Italian media reported that the fire broke out May 22 in an apartment building due to a shore circuit in a kitchen on the third floor.

No injuries were reported, as the rest of the building was safely evacuated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuefireitalyapartment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News