﻿Man rescued from ledge after escaping Rome apartment fire

Video shows the man clinging to the ledge as huge flames burn just feet away
ROME, Italy (WPVI) -- A man who climbed out of a burning building in Rome, Italy was rescued by firefighters after the fire was put out.

Video shows the man clinging to the ledge as huge flames burn just feet away.

Plumes of thick black smoke billowed from other windows as the man waited 30 minutes to be saved.

Italian media reported that the fire broke out May 22 in an apartment building due to a shore circuit in a kitchen on the third floor.

No injuries were reported, as the rest of the building was safely evacuated.
