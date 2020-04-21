Coronavirus

'American Idol' contestants will perform from home for final four weeks of season

Starting Sunday, each of the judges will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The folks at "American Idol" are embracing the old adage "the show must go on!"

Starting Sunday, each of the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes. Host Ryan Seacrest will ring-lead from his home in Los Angeles; and mentor Bobby Bones will chime in from Nashville.

This week, all of the top 20 contestants will perform from their own homes all around the country. And before the night is over, it's going to get brutal because half of them will be eliminated.

The "American Idol" season will have four more episodes, wrapping it all up on May 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicamerican idolreality televisioncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Murphy tours new Atlantic City medical pop up site
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
PHOTOS: Signs and scenes from Harrisburg protest to "Re-open PA"
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
Gov. Murphy tours new Atlantic City medical pop up site
Eagles, Lurie to make $1M in donations to help Philly
AccuWeather Alert: Line Of Gusty Thunderstorms This Afternoon
Pa. stay home order extended, businesses disappointed
Girl, 4, shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
Philly's free student meal program shifts to one day per week
Show More
Will Smith chats with Dr. Fauci about COVID-19
NJ Transit adding thousands of bus trips to schedule
Mixed reaction over mask mandate in Pa.
Alicia Vitarelli speaks to Kelly Ripa on Philly, staying at home
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
More TOP STORIES News