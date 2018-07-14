The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Gloucester Township Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Saturday.Authorities say the suspect entered the PNC bank located at 1485 Blackwood Clementon Road at around 12 p.m. and passed a demand note to a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.The suspect is described as a black male with a medium to large build with a dark beard. He was seen wearing blue long-legged pants, a white t-shirt, and a white baseball cap.Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's ator Gloucester Township Police Department at------