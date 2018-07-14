Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in Gloucester Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in Gloucester Township. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Gloucester Township Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Saturday.

Authorities say the suspect entered the PNC bank located at 1485 Blackwood Clementon Road at around 12 p.m. and passed a demand note to a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium to large build with a dark beard. He was seen wearing blue long-legged pants, a white t-shirt, and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's at (856) 225-8506 or Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 374-5704.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsbank robberyGloucester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News