Facebook LIVE CHAT: TOPIC - Atrial Fibrillation: Expert Advice to Save Your Life

Join our experts from Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira to discuss everything AFib - from risk factors to symptoms, diagnostic testing, treatment options, and more.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 6.1 million Americans have atrial fibrillation, however only 2.7 million have been diagnosed as the symptoms can be subtle or even nonexistent.The greatest risk associated with AFib is stroke as patients with AFib are 5 times more likely to suffer from one.Our goal of this discussion is to continue to build awareness around the prevalence of AFib, as well as heart disease in general, and provide the community with the knowledge and resources they need to live a long and happy heart-healthy life.Our CHAT Panelists:, Director of Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Clinical Cardiologist at Cooper University Health Care, Director of Structural Heart Disease Program at Cooper Unviersity Health Care