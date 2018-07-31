Jury selection underway in Manafort trial

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.Dozens of jurors packed a federal courtroom Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia, to face questions from a judge and lawyers about whether they can be fair and impartial.The trial is the first arising from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. But that isn't a focus of this trial.Manafort is accused of failing to report tens of millions of dollars in Ukrainian political consulting fees and using that money to fund a lavish lifestyle.Manafort, who is in custody, sat quietly with his defense lawyers. He was dressed in a suit, not jail attire.------