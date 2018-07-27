Kensington junkyard issued official shut-down notice after fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Official shut-down notice has been issued against a Kensington junkyard as reported during Action News at 11on July 27, 2018 (WPVI)

By and Maggie Kent
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An official shut-down notice has been issued against a Kensington junkyard that burned for more than 12 hours earlier this month.

License and Inspections say that the junkyard on the 2200 block of Somerset Street cannot accept any new materials until it makes a number of changes.

They include creating clear fire lanes and reducing its scrap piles.

The junkyard has been cited multiple times in the past few years for violations.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsair qualityfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Air quality in question following Kensington junkyard fire
Top Stories
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Evening
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
2 plead guilty in drug ring linked to NJ radio host's murder
Guilty plea beating death of NJ man left in trash can
Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses
Philly Route Free Streets extended
Show More
Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk
Fmr. Del. lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case
NJ man charged with murder in infant son's beating death
Superintendent accused of defecating on track resigns
Some Drexel students scrambling after housing falls through
More News