Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Police: Shots fired at Chicago hospital; officer among injured
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade - Information and Celeb Lineup
The Liberty Medal
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Visions
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PECO Lights up the Holiday's Sweepstakes
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, November 19, 2018 05:56PM
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Police: Shots fired at Chicago hospital; officer among injured
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Exchange student accused of Delco school threat to be deported
Teen with disabilities inspires opening of new playground
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman murdered inside Pottstown home identified
Show More
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
Police: Man attempted to hit officer with his car
Officials: NC teacher killed by Mexican drug trafficker
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
More News