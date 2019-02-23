Pilot killed after plane crashes into Florida home

A 64-year-old pilot was killed when his plane crashed through the roof of a Florida home Saturday afternoon.His trainee suffered minor injuries.Police say the two men were flying with the goal of simulating engine failure training.It's unknown if they were simulating engine failure at the time of the crash.A 17- year-old girl inside the home was pinned against the wall. She was freed by firefighters.Her mom and brother were not injured and neither were three kids playing in the driveway.-----