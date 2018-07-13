Police in Northeast Philadelphia says the same armed man robbed the same 7-Eleven twice in less than one month.The first robbery happened on June 25 at the store on the 2900 block of Welsh Road.The 2nd incident happened on July 11.In each, the robber used a large knife to demand money and cigarettes.He also threatened to come back and kill the worker if he hit the alarm, both times.If you have any information on the hold-ups, contact Northeast Detectives.------