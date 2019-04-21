PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother on vacation in Florida learns that her son is shot and killed. Now she's coming to you for help in finding his killer.
"My son was a happy-go-lucky person. He cared about everyone. He just always wanted to see a smile on everyone's face," said Tonya Kamper.
On Tuesday, August 14, Tonya Kamper was on vacation in Florida when she got a call about her son Levern Jackson III.
"A friend of the family called and told me to get to Beechwood and Chelten and I said I'm in Florida I can't get there," Kamper said.
At 11:16 p.m. police were called to the 6400 block of Beechwood Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. That's where they found 29-year-old Jackson shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.
"It was devastating because I wanted to snap my fingers and make it there," Kamper said tearfully.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"Every day I deal with it. I deal with his children asking questions that I can't answer, asking why did they kill my dad," said Kamper. "So please if you know something, do the right thing."
Who killed Levern Jackson III?
