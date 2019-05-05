PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother wrapping up her night at work is told her son has been gunned down. Now she's making a plea to help find his killer.
"Tyree was a boy, caring, he loved his family. He has children he always took care of and was there whenever I needed him," said Terry Jubilee.
On Friday, July 29 at about 10:30 p.m. Terry was just ending her night when she received a call asking about her son, Tyree Jubilee.
"I was at work and a friend of mine called me and asked me if everything was okay because she had heard about my son got shot and I was like 'what' I didn't know what had happened," she said.
The 33-year-old father of three was found along the 5600 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia. He had been shot multiple times. A half-hour later Jubilee was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to 20-thousand dollars in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
"Please just come give yourself up, just give yourself up, turn yourself in because my son didn't deserve this. He was a family guy he was a good guy everybody has his faults just please, please turn yourself in," she cried.
Who killed Tyree Jubilee?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News