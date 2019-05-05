Who killed Tyree Jubilee?

EMBED <>More Videos

Who killed Tyree Jubilee? Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on May 4, 2019.

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother wrapping up her night at work is told her son has been gunned down. Now she's making a plea to help find his killer.

"Tyree was a boy, caring, he loved his family. He has children he always took care of and was there whenever I needed him," said Terry Jubilee.

On Friday, July 29 at about 10:30 p.m. Terry was just ending her night when she received a call asking about her son, Tyree Jubilee.

"I was at work and a friend of mine called me and asked me if everything was okay because she had heard about my son got shot and I was like 'what' I didn't know what had happened," she said.

The 33-year-old father of three was found along the 5600 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia. He had been shot multiple times. A half-hour later Jubilee was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to 20-thousand dollars in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"Please just come give yourself up, just give yourself up, turn yourself in because my son didn't deserve this. He was a family guy he was a good guy everybody has his faults just please, please turn yourself in," she cried.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime fightersmurderphilly newshomicide investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington
Woman left alone in jail cell while giving birth, attorney says
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Fake ride-share driver assaults woman near Univ. of Delaware
Jimmy Rollins officially retires as a Philadelphia Phillie
Dashcam captures wrong way driver before fatal crash on I-95
Show More
Police: Distraught man allegedly sets van on fire in Montco
Man sentenced to 15 years in death of wife found in pool
143 people survive after plane skids into river in Florida
Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving after arrest for failing a drunken driving test
Jimmy Rollins to retire tonight as a Phillie at Citizens Bank Park
More TOP STORIES News