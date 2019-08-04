080419-wpvi-THEY-WILL-SURF-digital-matteo-cj

WATCH
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny in N.J.
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Police ID man sought in killing of father inside Bustleton home
Man accused of making threats against Temple Univ. police
AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting
3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane
