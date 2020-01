EMBED >More News Videos Two people are facing charges after a beloved crossing guard was hit by a vehicle in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of two men facing charges in an accident that injured a Port Richmond crossing guard has been arrested.Philadelphia police say 35-year-old Joseph Herron was driving a red Nissan Tuesday afternoon when it ran a red light, struck an SUV, and then hit the 61-year-old crossing guard.Herron is charged with a slew of offenses, including aggravated assault while driving under the influence.Police say the second driver involved in the crash was driving a stolen vehicle.The crossing guard continues to recover from serious injuries.