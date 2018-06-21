EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3631179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch surveillance video showing a suspect using an explosive device to try and rob an ATM in Port Richmond on June 20, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3630401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ATM explosion in Port Richmond. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 21, 2018.

Philadelphia police have captured a female suspect wanted in connection with an ATM explosion that was caught on video during a robbery attempt in Port Richmond.Authorities are continuing to search for a male accomplice seen on surveillance video and two other men who were seen running into the store following the blast, possibly trying to get their hands on the cash.Police say this is the fourth similar incident within the last two weeks in the city. Though dangerous, all attempts to get away with money have proven unsuccessful for the perpetrators.The latest happened inside of Kenny's Place beer distributor on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.The facade of the ATM was blown off, but the safe remained intact."The explosion did not result in currency being dispensed. The safe portion at the bottom where the money is stored was not breached or compromised," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.Kinebrew says police believe the motive was to blow up the machine and take the money."That did not happen," Kinebrew said.Kenny's Place employee John was working behind the counter encapsulated in thick protective glass at the time."We're lucky there is a glass door there," John said.About 10 minutes before the explosion, the suspects came in for a drink. That, too, was caught on camera."My wife is the one who took care of her," John said.The video shows the male suspect had the device that would be used to explode the ATM in his back pocket.He and the female suspect chat. Then she returns and approaches the ATM wearing a scarf over her face."I thought it was a gunshot or something or like a bomb," John said.About three hours later, police found the 34-year-old woman they say was responsible and brought her back to the corner store to make a positive ID."It's extremely dangerous. It places a lot of people in jeopardy, it could cause a lot of destruction, but the one thing it would result in is the perpetrator getting the money," Kinebrew said.-----