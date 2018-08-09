1 Camden detective wounded in shooting leaves hospital

Camden police released a series of pictures of two men of particular interest to investigators as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on August 8, 2018.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey police officer shot along with a colleague in what authorities say was an ambush attack has been released from the hospital.

The two plainclothes Camden County detectives were sitting in their vehicle at a red light in Camden when they were shot Tuesday night.

Authorities say at least one gunman fired anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds at the pair.

One of the detectives was able to return fire, but it's not clear if anyone else was shot.

Scene of police shooting in Camden, New Jersey on August 7, 2018.



A male detective shot in the bicep and forearm was released from the hospital Wednesday. A female detective shot in the hand remained hospitalized Thursday but should be released soon.

A motive remains unknown. Authorities are seeking two men who fled the scene in a white van.



Anyone with information is asked to call 856-757-7042.

