1 child, 2 adults injured in Trenton drive-by shooting

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a child and two adults were injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Trenton, officials said.Officials said the shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Wood Street, not far from a playground.A 12-year-old was shot in the abdomen and rushed to an area hospital.A 36-year-old man was shot in the rib cage and was listed in critical condition, and a 31-year old man was shot in the arm and knee.Wednesday's shooting is the latest in a string of violence in Trenton.There have been 13 homicides in the city since the start of the stay-at-home-order was issued, officials said.