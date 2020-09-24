1 critical after shooting at Wilmington convenience store

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside a Wilmington gas station convenience store early Thursday.It happened shortly before midnight near the entrance to the Dash-in on the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue.Police said multiple shots were fired. Shell casings could be seen circled on the ground as investigators looking for other evidence.When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The motive remains under investigation.There are surveillance cameras, but so far investigators have not said if they obtained video that can help in this case.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.