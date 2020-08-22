Frankford double shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting Friday in the city's Frankford section.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4300 block of Penn Street.

Police said the shooting happened on the porch of the house.

A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the left shoulder. He is listed in stable condition at Frankford Hospital.


A 30-year-old man was shot in the left arm and once in the neck. Police said the victim was able to walk to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.
