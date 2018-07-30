EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3850067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of where a shooting victim was found on an off ramp of I-95 in New Castle, Delaware.

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on I-95 in New Castle that has left one person critically injured.Police responded to the Airport Road off ramp around 2:15 p.m.The victim was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Action News talked to Desmond Chisholm, who came up to the scene moments after the violence unfolded."I actually seen a guy laying on the floor and I seen somebody applying pressure to his chest. So, at first I thought he had a heart attack or something," Chisholm said. "So, I pulled over here, and I was running toward the incident, and the guy who actually did the shooting approached me and said, 'I shot him in self defense.'"So far, the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.-----